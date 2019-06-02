Legal process has to be followed on Mahadayi issue, says Joshi

The Centre cannot issue a gazette notification on the verdict of the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal unless the appeals filed in the court by Goa and Karnataka governments seeking clarification on the verdict are resolved, said Union Minister for Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Saturday.

Speaking to presspersons here at the party office which he visited for the first time after taking oath as the Union Minister, Mr. Joshi said legal process had to be followed when the matter is at the court. Even legal experts have asked how the notification can be issued during pendency of appeals and clarifications,” he said.

When pointed out that the Centre could intervene as Goa also has a BJP government, Mr. Joshi said, “It is not a question of party but a question of governments. We are committed to protecting the interests of our State.”

On coal shortage in the State, he said, “Usually, there should be a coal stock of 24 to 25 days. Karnataka has a stock that will last for 16 to 17 days. I will assure you one thing, production of thermal power will not stop even for one hour for want of coal. This is my commitment to Karnataka and to the entire country.”

Pointing out that Karnataka’s availability of coal stock is 86%, which is higher than the national average of 84%, the Minister said, “I assure Karnataka government to continue generating power and the Centre will support you. Whatever demand comes, we will supply.”

He said the four Union Ministers from Karnataka — Nirmala Sitaraman, D.V. Sadananda Gowda, Suresh Angadi, and himself — would together work in the interests of the State. “We will meet once in 15 days in one of our residences to discuss problems plaguing the State and if they need to be followed up with the Centre, we will take them up,” he added.