Legal literacy chariot to travel around Dharwad district

The Department of Justice, in association with the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), has launched a legal literacy chariot with the objective to educating people on new laws and deliver legal services at the doorstep of petitioners.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Eshappa Bhute, who flagged off the chariot on Thursday, said that the Judiciary, to meet the aspirations of the Constitution of India, has been holding various legal programmes to eliminate injustice from society and deliver quality, speedy justice to the weaker sections, backward communities, the poor, and women and children. Free legal service is provided to them, he said.

To educate people on legal services, legal service units have been set up at prisons, the tahsildar’s office, and child protection units, and a panel of advocates has been appointed to provide legal help. A series of legal education programmes will be held across all schools to inform them about child rights, he added.

He said legal experts would travel in the chariot, and petitioners of civil dispute and family dispute, among others, can approach the legal team and get free assistance. For eligible beneficiaries, free legal aid will be given in court, the judge said.

Zilla Panchayat CEO B.C. Sateesh said village accountants have been given the task of informing people about the legal chariot. Superintendent of Police Varthika Katiyar said the beat police too would be part of the legal team and they would respond immediately to problems related to protection of the public and ensuring peace and harmony in villages. DLSA member-secretary and civil judge R.S. Chinnannavar, and others were present.

Schedule

On Friday, the legal chariot will be in Kotur at 10.30 a.m., at Belur at noon, and at Narendra at 3.30 p.m. On Saturday, it will be stationed at the DLSA office in the city at 10.30 a.m. and will travel to Devarhubballi at noon. At 3.30 p.m., it is scheduled to reach Holtikoti. On Monday, the chariot will reach Tadkod at 10.30 a.m., Lokur at noon, and Kurubgatti at 3.30 p.m. Throughout its journey, the legal experts and advocates in the chariot will hold a series of legal awareness programmes and inform the public about their rights.