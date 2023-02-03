Legal fraternity urged to adopt Alternative Dispute Resolution System to help litigant public

February 03, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - Belagavi

Karnataka Law Society’s Raja Lakhamgouda Law College organised a national-level conference on Alternative Dispute Resolution System (ADRS) recently.

M.G. Shukure Kamal, Judge, High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad, who was the chief guest, urged the legal fraternity to adopt ADRS methods to help clients, as that [the system] will in no way reduce business.

“Abraham Lincoln appealed to lawyers ‘to discourage litigation and persuade your neighbours to compromise whenever you can’. A lawyer is a peace maker and he has the superior authority of being a good man in society,” he quoted the former U.S. President and Attorney as saying. “We should keep this in mind during practice of law,” he added.

He highlighted the benefits of ADRS methods that were flexible, economical and consumed less time and obviated the dependency on courts. “Law students also have a great future in this system,” he said.

Karnataka Law Society president Anant Mandgi said that ADRS is aimed at reducing delays in the justice system. “While mediation and conciliation are non-binding, arbitration is binding. Clients have to go through negotiation before entering into litigation,” he said.

The function was organized by the Seminar Department and IQAC of the college. Resource persons presented 65 papers and 44 delegates from different colleges attended.

Karnataka Law Society chairman P.S Sawkar, secretaries S.V Ganachari and V.G. Kulkarni, member Pramod N. Kathavi, Raja Lakhamgouda Law College chairman M.R. Kulkarni and college principal A.H, Hawaldar and others were present.