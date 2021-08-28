Legal experts being consulted on irrigation projects: Basavaraj Bommai

Hubballi

28 August 2021 15:06 IST

Regarding the Mysuru rape case, Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai said the state police were efficient enough to solve the case and take appropriate action

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said the government was in consultation with legal experts on clearing the hurdles pertaining to the notification of award on the Upper Krishna Project.

Speaking to press-persons after landing in Hirekerur of Haveri district on Saturday, the CM said the focus was on completing the ongoing irrigation projects at the earliest. Efforts were also being made to take up Mahadayi and Mekedatu project by clearing the legal hurdles.

CM Bommai also answered questions asked by reporters on a range of subjects.

The chief minister said the National Education Policy (NEP) was being implemented from October 1 in higher education, based on the reports of the Experts’ Committee on NEP and the Task Force constituted for implementation of the same. “When a big change is being made, there will be problems in implementation. We have told the authorities to ensure that such problems are resolved and it is a smooth transition from the old system to the new one,” he said.

Regarding the Mysuru rape case and comments by the opposition leaders, Mr. Bommai said he would not like to comment on them, but the state police were efficient enough to solve the case and take appropriate action.

On the death audit ordered earlier in Haveri district, which has submitted its report now, the Chief Minister said the focus was not just Haveri but improving the overall health system. The audit committee had made recommendations and based on that, further steps for improving health infrastructure would be taken.

To a query, Mr. Bommai said several places in the state like Haveri, which had tourist potential, had remained unexploited. Steps were now being taken to include them under Destination Karnataka as tourism development will open new opportunities and employment for the youth.

Regarding the different opinions on allowing the public celebrations for the Ganesh Festival, the Chief Minister said he had convened a meeting and based on experts’ advice and the current COVID-19 situation, an appropriate decision will be taken.

Earlier the chief minister said an era of development had begun in Haveri district with the inauguration of various development works and initiation of several more projects.