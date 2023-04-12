Legal expert C.K.N. Raja passes away

April 12, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - MYSURU

Legal expert C.K.N. Raja (91), who was a law professor and former head and dean, Department of Law, University of Mysore, passed away at a private hospital in the city on Wednesday.

He was ailing for sometime and was admitted to JSS Hospital where he breathed his last. An expert on Indian and the U.S. Constitutions, he was also an advocate and practised law from 1953 to 1958 before shifting to teaching profession. He taught at the Sharada Vilas Law College, Mysuru, University Law College at Dharwad, at the PG Department of Law, University of Mysore, and was member of the varsity’s syndicate and academic council. He was also the Principal of SBRR Mahajana Law College and Director of Legal Studies in that institute. He had authored 25 books on law besides publishing more than 250 research articles in leading law journals.