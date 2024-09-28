GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Legal awareness forms solid foundation for society’

Published - September 28, 2024 08:50 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
C.S. Patil, Director of Karnataka Institute for Law and Parliamentary Reform, speaking at the valedictory function of the golden jubilee of Seth Chunilal Amarchand Bohra (SCAB) Law College in Raichur on Saturday.

C.S. Patil, Director of Karnataka Institute for Law and Parliamentary Reform, speaking at the valedictory function of the golden jubilee of Seth Chunilal Amarchand Bohra (SCAB) Law College in Raichur on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Santosh Sagar

Underlining the importance of people having legal awareness, C.S. Patil, Director of Karnataka Institute for Law and Parliamentary Reform, said that only legally aware citizenry could form a solid foundation for healthy society.

“The country runs on law. The law is the lifeline of any society. It is, therefore, imperative to have minimum knowledge of the laws of the land. A country’s development and prospects largely depend upon the level of legal consciousness its people have. The institutions of law play crucial role in inculcating legal awareness among the people,” Mr. Patil said.

He was speaking at the valedictory function of the golden jubilee celebrations of Seth Chunilal Amarchand Bohra (SCAB) Law College in Raichur on Saturday.

“The disputes do arise among people in the society. Disputes and their resolutions are the outcomes of law. Law colleges play a very crucial role in creating legal practitioners in particular and legally aware citizenry in general. The Amarchand Bohra family founded this law college with a donation of Rs. 51,101 in 1974. The college has now grown so big and produced many eminent law practitioners. We must be thankful to the Bohra family and all those who stood by it in the noble cause of establishing the law college to offer legal education in the backward region,” Mr. Patil said.

Parasmal Sukhani, president of Taranath Shikshana Samsthe (TSS), presided over the event. Suvarna Kirana, a commemorative volume that explores the birth and growth of the institution, was released on the occasion.

TSS secretary Nandapur Srinivas Rao and associate secretary Ambapathi Patil, SCAB Law College president Sreekanth Rao and Vice-president Pavankumar Sukhani, and other educationists were present.

