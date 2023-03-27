Legacy waste in Mysuru: Clearance for ₹58-cr. project soon

March 27, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - MYSURU

The project to get rid of the legacy waste of nearly 7 lakh tonnes accumulated over the years at the Sewage Farm in Vidyaranyapuram in Mysuru city is expected to get a clearance in a couple of days. The ₹58-crore project has been proposed to clear the heaps of waste from the landscape, according to Mysuru MP Pratap Simha.

Mr. Simha, who met Urban Development Department Secretary Ajay Nagabhushan in Bengaluru to discuss about the clearances under Amrut-2 project and Kabini water supply projects in the town panchayat limits in the city, said in a note that the issue of legacy waste is being addressed and it is hoped that the project will get the nod in a day or two.

It is said that the Mysuru City Corporation can reclaim about 17 acres of land for creating infrastructure for catering to the needs of the city if the legacy waste was cleared.

If the project is successful, it will provide respite to the residents of Vidyaranyapuram, and parts of Visveswarnagar industrial area and surrounding regions from foul odour emanating from the rotting waste.

A delegation of MCC had visited Nagpur to study the efficacy of bio-mining that was proposed as a solution to the legacy waste and its feasibility.

The Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) health officer D.G. Nagaraj said land for C and D plant had been allotted by the MUDA and had been transferred to the MCC and the plant would come up soon. But .Justice Subhash B. Adi, Chairman, National Green Tribunal (NGT) state committee, recalled that he had received the same answer in the last meeting as well for which Mr.Nagaraj said that the proposal with DPR was with the government for final approval.

At the review meeting presided over by Mr. Subhash Adi here recently, it was told that the legacy waste was estimated to be around 6.01 lakh tonnes and a ₹56.45 crore project was in the pipeline for its recycling.