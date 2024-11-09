Left-wing groups condemn genocide in Palestine, demand ceasefire

Members of various Left-wing groups staged a demonstration in the city on Saturday condemning the ongoing genocide in Gaza, Palestine, and called for an immediate cessation of the same.

Organised by the Joint Committee of Left Parties, the activists were drawn from CPI, CPI (M) and CPI (ML) Liberation who demonstrated at the Gandhi Square and held banners pleading for peace.

Stating that the tragedy of Palestine has a 76-year history, Jagadish Surya of CPI(M) said it began with the British announcing a Jewish state in Palestine – which was under its occupation – in May 1948. Though Palestinians were also promised a State, it was not fulfilled and they ended up becoming refugees in their own land, said Mr. Surya.

The war and unrest that commenced soon after has not stopped till today and has repeatedly manifested during the course of the last 76 years. The Hamas attack on Israelis on October 7, 2023, should be viewed in the backdrop of these 76 years, said the leftwing leaders spearheading the protest.

The Israeli response to the attack by Hamas has resulted in the death of over 42,000 people including 16,000 children and women. Apart from the displacement and destruction, Palestinians are struggling for food, water and safety, even as they battle diseases with minimal healthcare services in place. Expressing concern over the continuation of the war, the CPI and CPI (ML) leaders said Hamas was being supported by Iran, Lebanon, Jordan, Iraq and the world was at the brink of third world war.

Stating that the extreme Right-wing government of Israel was being supported by the U.S.A., Britain and India, the demonstrators called for a ceasefire and an end to the genocide, the granting of freedom to Palestinians and rehabilitation for all those affected.

