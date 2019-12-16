Left, progressive groups plan protest on Dec. 19

The Left parties and progressive organisations of Hassan have planned to hold a protest opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Citizenship Registration (NRC) here on December 19. On this day in 1927 freedom fighter Ramprasad Bismil was hanged by the British regime.

At a joint press conference addressed by leaders of CPI(M), CPI, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti and Tipu Sangharsha Samiti, Dharmesh of CPI(M) said the time has come for the people of the country to exhibit their solidarity in the fight to retain the core principles of the Constitution. “In 1947 when India got Independence, a major chunk of Muslims chose India over the Islamic Pakistan. Similarly, the Hindus now have got an opportunity to reject a Hindu India and fight for secular India,” he said.

H.K. Sandesh of Dalit Sangharsha Samiti said the Centre had brought in a draconian law. The Constitution upheld the diversity in the country. However, the present rulers were trying to “divide the nation based on religion to fulfil their political needs.”

M.C. Dongre of the CPI said the effects of NRC could be seen in Assam. The Centre brought in the CAA to safeguard certain sections of people who could not make it to the NRC in Assam. He appealed to the public to join the protest in big numbers.

Kottur Srinivas of Raitha Sangha, Abdul Samad of DSS and others were present at the press conference.

Muslims’ meeting on Dec. 18

The Muslim Welfare Association has organised a protest meeting in Hassan on December 18 opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Around 1,000 leaders of the community will be attending the protest to be held at Amir Hassan ground on Vallabhabhai Road.

Mohammed Anwar of the association, in a press conference here on Monday, said the meeting would be held to register the opposition against the new law, besides spreading awareness among people in the community about the impact of the law. “Many are unaware of its implication. We want to inform the public about its implications. On that day, Muslim people will close their shops and businesses to take part in the protest”, he said.

Farooqui, an advocate and joint secretary of the association, said the act was against the secular principles of the Constitution. “Earlier British divided us for their benefits. Now, let us not allow it to happen again”, he said.

Nasir Hussain Rizvi, president of the association, Mufti Zabir Ahmed, Syed Taz, Hyder Ali Khan and others were present at the press conference.