Left parties seek public support for strike

Extending support to the proposed nationwide general strike by workers on January 8, the Left parties and other like-minded organisations of Hassan have appealed to the public to join the strike voluntarily.

At a press conference, here on Wednesday, CPI(M) district secretary Dharmesh said the workers had given a call for the general strike against the Central government’s economic policies, the slowdown of the economy and the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. The government had brought in laws against the basic principles of the Constitution. “I appeal to all people of the district extend their support to the strike by closing their business establishments”, he said.

The Kerala Assembly had adopted a resolution opposing the CAA. It was the first State to adopt the resolution against a law passed by the Centre. Other States should also follow this, Mr. Dharmesh said.

Hassan district units of the CPI(M), CPI, Dalit Sangharsha Samiti, Tipu Sangharsha Samiti and Dalit Hakkugala Horata Samiti have extended support for the strike. These organisations would conduct a drive to spread the message of the strike and seek the public support across the district from Thursday, he added.

M.C. Dongre of the CPI, Rajashekhar of DSS, Mari Joseph of Dalit Human Rights Samiti and Mubashir Ahmed of Tipu Sangharsha Samiti were present at the press conference.