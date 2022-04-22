Left parties ask Bommai to seek fresh mandate

April 22, 2022 22:47 IST

Seeking a judicial inquiry into the allegations of ‘40% commission’ made by the Karnataka State Contractors’ Association, seven Left parties in Karnataka on Friday asked Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to seek a fresh mandate.

At a press conference, representatives of the parties said that the Government was facing several allegations including the Bitcoin scam for which it and the Cabinet were directly responsible. “Mr. Bommai should resign and seek a fresh mandate,” said a joint note from the parties, adding that Karnataka has come to occupy first position in corruption. Condemning the Government for the situation, they said that despite demand for independent inquiry from several quarters, it has not taken the situation seriously.

Recently, a House committee exposed corruption to a tune of several thousand crores in the Ganga Kalyana scheme. “It is a matter of shame that despite such corruption allegations and demand for action, the Government has not acted,” they said. The press meet was addressed by members of CPI, CPI (M), SUCI (C), CPI (ML), AIFB, RPI and Swaraj India.