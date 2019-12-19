Karnataka

Left, other organisations dropprotest against CAA, NRC

The protest planned by the Left and other political organisations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) here on Thursday was dropped after the district administration clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Cr.PC.

Deputy Commissioner M. Deepa clamped prohibitory orders following a bandh call given by the Left parties and other organisations against CAA and NRC. The prohibitory orders become effective at 10 p.m. on December 18 and will be in place till midnight on December 21.

The orders prohibit gathering of more than five persons at a spot, holding public meetings and taking out processions.

The district unit of the Socialist Unity Centre of India-Communist (SUCI-C) has condemned the government’s move to clamp prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the wake of the protest call given by the Left parties and other organisations.

A release by SUCI-C district general secretary Ramanjanappa Aldallk stated that it was an undemocratic move and a desperate attempt by the government to curb a popular agitation against a divisive Citizenship Amendment Act. SUCI-C would urge the government to lift the prohibitory orders and allow people to express their stand on CAA and other issues haunting society, he said.

