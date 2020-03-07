‘Left only’ signals at traffic junctions to be switched off on trial basis

The traffic police is considering a proposal to switch off the ‘Left Only’ signals at traffic junctions across the city.

It will be carried out for a week on a trial basis from Sunday before the proposal is finalised.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sandesh Kumar told The Hindu after holding a Traffic Advisory Committee meeting on Saturday that the police had taken note of the traffic violations taking place at junctions having ‘Left Only’ signal.

“When the Left Only signal turns green, we have noticed that some motorists proceed straight and even take a right by riding in a zig-zag fashion at the junctions”, he said.

Most of the complaints have come from K.R. Circle.

The trial will be carried out across all the traffic junctions where four or more roads meet.

Before taking a final decision in this regard, the proposal of the traffic police to create an ambulance corridor will also have to be considered. “We are planning to create an ambulance corridor by allowing ambulances to take a free left”, Mr. Sandesh said. He clarified that the ‘Left Only’ signal at junctions was different from the ‘Free Left’ traffic signboard. There will be no change in the ‘Free Left’ option.

For, wherever the ‘Free Left’ traffic signboard has been installed, there is a median on the road, which prevents the motorists from jumping the signal.

However, he said there is no need for the trial to be carried out at T-junctions. “For, such a violation is not observed at T- junctions”, he said citing the example of the intersection of Temple Road and Hunsur Road near KSOU campus.

Mr. Sandesh said the monthly Traffic Advisory Committee meetings, which had been resumed after a gap of about two years, will be held on the first Saturday of every month at the office of the Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on Vinobha Road. Similar meetings will be held at the traffic police stations across the city on the first Saturday of every month.