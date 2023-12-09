ADVERTISEMENT

Leelavathi laid to rest

December 09, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Vinod Raj, son of Leelavathi, along with their pet dog going around the mortal remains of the veteran actor at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Veteran Kannada actor Leelavathi, who passed away on Friday, was laid to rest on Saturday with full State honours at her farm in Soladevanahalli near Nelamangala. The last rites were performed by her son Vinod Raj.

Prior to the cremation, her body was kept at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru for people to pay their last respects. Hundreds, including who’s who from the film industry and political leaders, visited the venue. Among them were Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Ministers Shivaraj Tangadagi, H.C. Mahadevappa and BJP leaders B.S. Yediyurappa and C.T. Rao. Those from the film industry who paid their respects were Ramesh Aravind, Ramesh Bhat, M.N. Lakshmi Devi, Umashree, Tara, Sudha Rani and Upendra, among others.

Speaking at Ravindra Kalakshetra, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Leelavati was a complete artist. She used to play historical, social and mythological characters with ease. She was involved in social activities and built a hospital. Leelavati, who was engaged in agriculture, loved animals. She used to say that her love for animals was in her blood,” the Chief Minister recalled.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US