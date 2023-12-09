Leelavathi laid to rest

December 09, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Veteran Kannada actor Leelavathi, who passed away on Friday, was laid to rest on Saturday with full State honours at her farm in Soladevanahalli near Nelamangala. The last rites were performed by her son Vinod Raj.

Prior to the cremation, her body was kept at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru for people to pay their last respects. Hundreds, including who’s who from the film industry and political leaders, visited the venue. Among them were Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Ministers Shivaraj Tangadagi, H.C. Mahadevappa and BJP leaders B.S. Yediyurappa and C.T. Rao. Those from the film industry who paid their respects were Ramesh Aravind, Ramesh Bhat, M.N. Lakshmi Devi, Umashree, Tara, Sudha Rani and Upendra, among others.

Speaking at Ravindra Kalakshetra, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Leelavati was a complete artist. She used to play historical, social and mythological characters with ease. She was involved in social activities and built a hospital. Leelavati, who was engaged in agriculture, loved animals. She used to say that her love for animals was in her blood,” the Chief Minister recalled.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.