HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leelavathi laid to rest

December 09, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Vinod Raj, son of Leelavathi, along with their pet dog going around the mortal remains of the veteran actor at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Vinod Raj, son of Leelavathi, along with their pet dog going around the mortal remains of the veteran actor at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Veteran Kannada actor Leelavathi, who passed away on Friday, was laid to rest on Saturday with full State honours at her farm in Soladevanahalli near Nelamangala. The last rites were performed by her son Vinod Raj.

Prior to the cremation, her body was kept at Ravindra Kalakshetra in Bengaluru for people to pay their last respects. Hundreds, including who’s who from the film industry and political leaders, visited the venue. Among them were Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Ministers Shivaraj Tangadagi, H.C. Mahadevappa and BJP leaders B.S. Yediyurappa and C.T. Rao. Those from the film industry who paid their respects were Ramesh Aravind, Ramesh Bhat, M.N. Lakshmi Devi, Umashree, Tara, Sudha Rani and Upendra, among others.

Speaking at Ravindra Kalakshetra, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “Leelavati was a complete artist. She used to play historical, social and mythological characters with ease. She was involved in social activities and built a hospital. Leelavati, who was engaged in agriculture, loved animals. She used to say that her love for animals was in her blood,” the Chief Minister recalled.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.