LED bulbs to light up Mysuru

15 September 2020 20:46 IST

The project will be implemented over the next 7 years

The State Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to replace thousands of sodium vapour street lamps with LED bulbs in Mysuru City Corporation limits in the next seven years at a cost of ₹109.91 crore.

The project will be taken up on the PPP model and is expected to result in savings of ₹58 crore during the seven years. The project would be implemented from Mysuru and extended to other city corporations based on the outcome. Private parties would maintain the bulbs.

The project of replacing sodium vapour street lamps with LED bulbs in cities was proposed when D.K. Shivakumar was the Energy Minister in the Congress government.

It was decided that a revised estimate of ₹84.69 crore would be sanctioned for construction of the Deputy Commissioner’s complex in Mysuru. Earlier, the proposed cost was ₹59 crore.