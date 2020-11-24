Lecturers stage protest

Bengaluru

24 November 2020 00:00 IST

Lecturers awaiting appointment orders from across the State staged a protest here on Monday, demanding lifting of ban on appointment of lecturers in aided first grade colleges where posts are lying vacant due to retirement, death and resignations.

A release from lecturers said that the government, through its earlier orders, had allowed filling posts that have fallen vacant prior to December 20, 2015, and all due process had been followed to draw up the selected candidates list. However, due to COVID-19, the Finance Department had stalled approved appointments.

They said that while they had been working as guest lecturers earlier, they had been selected for appointment on permanent basis in the first grade colleges. The ban on appointment had come at a time when most selected candidates awaiting appointment orders are exceeding the age limit. They urged Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa to lift the ban on fresh appointments at the earliest.

