Lecturer duped of ₹3.32 lakh by online fraudster, commits suicide

The Hindu Bureau KALABURAGI
November 12, 2022 20:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 28-year-old lecturer allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well in Islampur village of Basavakalyan taluk in Bidar distrct after she was deceived by an online investment.

Police identified the deceased as Arathi Kanate, a lecturer at a local college in Basavakalyan town.

Arathi met an acquaintance online, who insisted her to invest her hard earned money, ensuring that the money will be doubled. Believing his offer to be true, Arathi reportedly invested up to ₹2.5 lakh. The fraudster later convinced her that, if she further pays an additional amount of ₹82,000, he would ensure a job to her, besides the returns for the investment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

After realising that she had been duped having invested such huge amount without informing her family members, the lecturer committed suicide, police said. She also left behind a death note, in which she mentioned the acquaintance.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A case has been registered at Basavakalyan police station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app