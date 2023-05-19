ADVERTISEMENT

  Lecturer arrested for sexually harassing student

May 19, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The City police have arrested the lecturer of a college in Mysuru for allegedly sexually harassing a girl student.

A statement from the police said the lecturer was accused of sending obscene photographs, videos and messages to the student’s mobile phone and sexually harassing her.

The accused was also threatening the girl student that he would not give her marks in internal examinations and detain her if she revealed the matter to her parents.

A complaint in the regard was filed in the Lashkar Police station. The police took up an inquiry in the regard and arrested the lecturer on May 3 and handed him over to judicial custody.

Two arrested for ectortion

The City Police have also arrested two persons on charges of alleged extortion in two places in the city and recovered from them two mobile phones valued at ₹44,000 and ₹2,000 in cash.

A complaint had been lodged in Nazarbad police station that two persons on a motorcycle had snatched a mobile phone and a purse containing cash from the complainant’s wife when the couple was travelling on a two-wheeler on Bengaluru-Nilgiri road on May 11.

Acting on the complaint, the Nazarbad police arrested the duo on May 12. Upon interrogation, the duo confessed to another alleged extortion in Lakshmipuram police station limits.

