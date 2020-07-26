Leave with pay for pourakarmikas aged over 50

Under fire after an increasing number of pourakarmikas — hailed as ‘corona warriors’ — started testing positive for COVID-19 and some even succumbed to the infection, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed to allow pregnant pourakarmikas and those aged above 50 to take leave with pay.

According to a circular issued by BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management and Health) D. Randeep recently, junior health inspectors, assistant executive engineers (SWM) have to identify pregnant pourakarmikas and those aged above 50 with co-morbidities. They will send a proposal of offering leave with pay to such pourakarmikas to the zonal joint commissioners and superintendent engineers.

Mr. Randeep said around 50 pourakarmikas had tested positive for COVID-19, of whom more than 10 were serious cases. Five pourakarmikas have so far lost their battle against the virus.

Kondamma is a 51-year-old pourakarmika from Vannarpet. Every day, she has to be at Austin Town mustering centre at 6 a.m. She comes back by around 3 p.m. and often complains about pain in her joints. “We have not been informed about this. Can we really take leave and still get paid?” she asked.

Health check-up

Maithreyi Krishnan from the BBMP Pourakarmikara Sangha told The Hindu that there were a sizeable number of pourakarmikas among the 18,000-odd workforce who were aged above 50. “However, to ascertain co-morbidities, the BBMP should conduct a master health check-up, which has been one of the long-pending demands of the sangha,” she said, and added that pourakarmikas in some wards had been screened for COVID-19.

“The drivers and cleaners of auto tippers and compactors are neglected. They have not even paid their wages regularly,” she said.

Mr. Randeep said that around one-third of the pourakarmika workforce could be aged above 50, among whom around 10% could have some co-morbidities. “The identification of such pourakarmikas should happen at the mustering centres. Supervisors will know who are prone to illness. Such pourakarmikas may refrain from work,” he said, and added that since the spread of COVID-19, the civic body had suspended biometric attendance and had gone back to manual attendance.

“We have received an additional 50,000 rapid antigen testing kits. We are planning a two-pronged approach, where pourakarmikas will be tested in all 600 mustering points in the city. We also plan on taking the kits to the 62 pourakarmika colonies, where the family members can also be screened,” he said.