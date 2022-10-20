Lease for temple land extended by 30 years

BBMP land has been given to Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Temple at J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 20, 2022 22:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to extend the lease of 31,215 sq.ft of land given to Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Temple at J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru for a period of 30 years. The land belongs to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

This was among the decisions taken by the Cabinet which met on Thursday.

Veterinary clinics

Among the other decisions, the Cabinet gave its nod to provide services through 290 mobile veterinary clinics in various districts.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Administrative approval was given for a revised estimate of ₹347.92 crore for developing an airport at Vijayapura. The airport would be named Sri Jagajyothi Basaveshwara Airport. A ₹47.47-crore grant was approved for a check dam at Paduvari village in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district.

Approval was given to release ₹33.92 crore for the purchase of an anaesthesia workstation and patient monitoring equipment in 18 government medical colleges.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

For potable water

The Cabinet sanctioned Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth ₹1,505 crore in various districts for providing potable water. It sanctioned a major project worth ₹855.39 crore for Alur, Belur, Hassan, and Sakleshpur taluks, covering 1,477 villages, Law Minister Madhuswamy said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app