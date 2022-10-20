Lease for temple land extended by 30 years

ADVERTISEMENT

The Karnataka Cabinet has decided to extend the lease of 31,215 sq.ft of land given to Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Temple at J.P. Nagar in Bengaluru for a period of 30 years. The land belongs to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

This was among the decisions taken by the Cabinet which met on Thursday.

Veterinary clinics

Among the other decisions, the Cabinet gave its nod to provide services through 290 mobile veterinary clinics in various districts.

Administrative approval was given for a revised estimate of ₹347.92 crore for developing an airport at Vijayapura. The airport would be named Sri Jagajyothi Basaveshwara Airport. A ₹47.47-crore grant was approved for a check dam at Paduvari village in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district.

Approval was given to release ₹33.92 crore for the purchase of an anaesthesia workstation and patient monitoring equipment in 18 government medical colleges.

For potable water

The Cabinet sanctioned Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth ₹1,505 crore in various districts for providing potable water. It sanctioned a major project worth ₹855.39 crore for Alur, Belur, Hassan, and Sakleshpur taluks, covering 1,477 villages, Law Minister Madhuswamy said.