Learning through a barter party

February 11, 2024 11:31 pm | Updated 11:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Commuters using the Cubbon Park Metro Station had a pleasant surprise over the weekend. They were asked to contribute art and got works of art in return at the ‘Barter Party’ organised by students of Srishti Manipal Institute of Arts, Design and Technology as part of the “Art in Transit” project in association with Namma Metro.

“Drawings collected from commuters are going on to the wall at the Cubbon Park Metro Station and nearby places, in an attempt to create a story out of the same,” said Siddhi Gupta, a facilitator of the event.

Several commuters took part in the event and contributed sketches and amateur work. Iman Chattrjee said that the event helped art students interact with and understand people’s tastes.

Barkha Avinash, a student, said that the party was a great experience interacting with people and their likes and dislikes.