Learning philosophy is not complete without studying Indian theology, says scholar

Scholar Veeranna Rajur has said that learning philosophy will be incomplete without studying Indian theology.

Speaking at a function to release the Kannada translation of the book, A Glitch in the Simulation, by young writer Karan Lad, in Dharwad on Wednesday, he said that European philosophy came to light only after various Indian philosophies, including Vachana literature, emerged and were put into practice.

Prof. Rajur said that comparatively, the philosophy of the Sharanas, the social reformers of the 12th century, has been widely accepted across the globe and all other philosophies are derivatives of the Vachana literature.

“There has been a growing tendency among Indians to adopt Western philosophies and their pattern of thinking. However, Indian society is more complex than European society and hence, their philosophies or ideas cannot be adopted and brought into practice here,” he said.

Prof. Rajur said that Indian philosophies, particularly those propounded by social reformers, are more closer to the people and hence, they have been adapted by society. Youngsters should dig into the roots of Indian tradition and philosophies that have been torch-bearers to the entire world, he said.

He lauded Karan Lad for pursuing philosophy, when youths of his age are after technical education.

Speaking on the author’s line of thinking in the book, Sri Nijagunananda Swami of Mundargi Tontadarya Mutt said that the author advocates avoiding middlemen on the lines of Basavanna’s ideology of shunning away middlemen between man and the Almighty.

Referring to the centenary celebrations of the Congress that was involved in the freedom struggle, the swamiji asked the Labour Minister to bring out a comprehensive volume on Hardekar Manjappa who known as Karnataka’s Gandhi who apprised Mahatma Gandhi of Basavanna and his philosophy during his visit to Belgaum in 1924.

The Kannada translation of the book titled Pratyanukaraneya Nyunyathegalu has been carried out by Prakash Nayak and Lohit Naikar.

Karan Lad’s father and Labour Minister Santosh Lad, Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. and others were present.