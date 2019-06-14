Learning English has now become inevitable, says Kumaraswamy

Saying that he should not be branded “anti-Kannada”, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday reiterated his government’s commitment to protecting the language. However, learning English, he said, has become “inevitable”.

Speaking after inaugurating English-medium sections in 1,000 government schools — a move that has drawn criticism from some quarters — he said, “Nobody should look at these initiatives with any suspicion.”

He said while it is important to ensure that Kannada as a language thrives, there is also a need to make youngsters ready for the competitive world outside. “Learning English has now become inevitable. A person from a poor family should have access to English education,” he said.

Despite opposition from several stakeholders, including senior writers, the State government decided to roll out English-medium sections this year in several schools as enrolments were declining. Mr. Kumaraswamy said the authorities are now flooded with requests to increase the intake in some schools. “We need to ensure that the students get quality education and that the teachers are trained. In the coming years, we will give the schools permission [to increase intake],” he said.

Department officials said this academic year, schools can start additional sections only if there are trained teachers and adequate infrastructure to instruct students in English.

Earlier during the programme, Basavaraj Horatti, MLC, requested the Chief Minister to restrict the student strength in English-medium sections at 30. “If the government allows more than 30 students in English medium, the Kannada medium sections will be forced to shut down. Before providing permission to increase the number of admissions to English-medium sections, Chief Minister should think of the fate of Kannada-medium sections at the same schools,” he said.