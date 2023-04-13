Learn from Japan on what should be concern of the State towards education of a child, High Court tells govt.

April 13, 2023 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government should learn from Japan on what should be the concern of a State towards the education of a child, said the High Court of Karnataka while castigating the officials for red tapism in not allowing construction of new building for a government primary school from the compensation amount received three years ago for parting away the land and the building for highway project.

The court narrated an incident of how the Japan government, which wanted to close a railway station in a village of Hokkaido Island, kept open the station for three years and operated a train at the cost of the State for the sake of only one girl from the village in the island to help her reach her school and return home till she graduated high school.

The people round the globe tipped their hats in praise of the Japanese government for making education even of one child a top priority, the court said, while stating that the officers of the State must remember that the right of every citizen matters and no child can be left behind.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This court would not permit the State to reduce the fundamental right of children for education under Article 21-A of the Constitution of India, to a mere rope of sand,” Justice M. Nagaprasanna observed, while directing the government to identify a suitable land and construct a new building for the school by the end of September.

The court passed the order while allowing a petition filed by the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) of the Government Lower Primary School, Agaralingana Doddi, Maddur taluk, Mandya district, which had sought direction for new land and building for the school.

Story of the school

The National Highways Authority of Indian (NHAI) had acquired land and building of the school for construction of expressway between Bengaluru and Mysuru and paid a compensation of ₹66.95 lakh to the school authorities as the land, donated by the villagers decades ago, was registered in the name of the school.

The SDMC wrote many letters to the Deputy Commissioner, Mandya district, and other authorities of the Education Department, seeking alternative land and permission to construct a new building using the compensation amount. However, communications were merely forwarded from one officer to another and the only answer the SDMC got on multiple occasions was to deposit the compensation amount with the consolidate fund of the State.

While rejecting the government’s claim that the SDMC, which is part of the State, cannot file writ petition against the government, the court said that the SDMC has several financial and management responsibilities in law towards supervising the school and it has approached the court espousing the cause of the children after waiting for three years.

Noticing that the school, having around 25 students from classes I to V, is being operated in a temporary room having no toilet and other basic amenities, the court said that “communications between the offices clearly indicate that the right to free and compulsory education of children, particularly in the government school, is treated with utmost callousness.”

ADVERTISEMENT