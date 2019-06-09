Leap of faith: Frogs ‘wed’ in Udupi for rain

Some people in Udupi, which has been facing acute water shortage, seem ready to go to any lengths to get rains. In a ritual that is believed to appease the rain gods, two voluntary groups conducted a “wedding” of two frogs on Saturday.

It even entailed a “wedding procession”, complete with music, in which the male frog, named Chi. Varun, and the female frog, named Chi. Sou. Varsha, were kept in two compartments of a cage. The procession finally congregated at Hotel Kediyoor’s parking space, the venue of the wedding. A tali was tied around the female frog at the “auspicious time” of 12.05 p.m.

The ceremony, organised by Udupi Zilla Nagarika Samiti and Pancharatna Seva Trust, was attended by about 100 persons. They were treated to sheera (a sweet dish) and cutlet, along with a cup of badam milk.

Later, both the frogs were released into the Mannu Palla lake in Manipal.

Nityananda Volakadu, secretary of the samiti, said there is a severe water scarcity in Udupi and many believe a “wedding of frogs” brings rain. The forum had organised a similar programme in 2008. With a penchant for the bizarre, it also organised a “cradling ceremony” of tadpoles for rains in 2012 and a “baby shower”, also for frogs, in 2009.

However, K. Phaniraj, activist-writer and a resident of Udupi, told The Hindu, “This is nothing but a stunt for publicity.” He added that such stunts might be inevitable “because the powers that be are blind”.