Leading Indian investors have pledged more than ₹200 crore: Rajnath Singh

February 15, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Bengaluru

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said that leading Indian investors have pledged more than ₹200 crore under the Innovations For Defence Excellence (iDEX) Investor Hub (iIH).

Mr. Singh launched the ninth edition of the Defence India Start-up Challenges (DISC 9) on cybersecurity with 28 problem statements and the iDEX Investor Hub.

He said iDEX has introduced several innovators to the market, leading to direct and indirect employment generation for our skilled, and semi-skilled workers.

“iDEX has helped the development of several home-grown technologies and has provided an important platform to showcase innovations and technological developments. Start-ups that have developed because of iDEX are also getting orders, which has fostered the start-up ecosystem in the country. iDEX has also given professionals the opportunity to understand futuristic technologies like Artificial Intelligence, augmented reality, and blockchain,” Mr. Singh said. The iDEX initiative is launched under the Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO), which is part of the Ministry of Defence.

On the occasion, DIO also signed MoUs with leading investors. MoUs were signed with ISRO, IN-SPACe, and ISpA to further strengthen the defence space. Another MoU was signed with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to potentially launch start-up challenges in the future.

Tech challenges of army

Mr. Singh also released the Indian Army’s compendium of 110 Problem Statements for indigenous defence research, design, development, and manufacturing ecosystem.

The Problem Statements highlight Indian the army’s technological challenges and requirements in various domains ranging from armament, surveillance and fire control systems to niche domains such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, metaverse, and robotics, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT