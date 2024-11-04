Leading an agitation in Shiggaon, Bommai wants CM to rescind Waqf gazette notification

The former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that nobody who dare lay their hands on farmers land will remain in the seat of power.

Addressing a huge protest march rally organised in Shiggaon by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday against the issue of notices to farmers by the Waqf Board, Mr. Bommai said that these developments indicate another Nargund Revolt in the State. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should immediately rescind the gazette notification, he demanded.

Mr. Bommai said that case has been filed by Waqf Board claiming ownership rights on Survey No 417 in Shiggaon taluk, which has been identified for building houses by the slum board. Due to the Waqf Board, the poor in Shiggaon have been left without shelter, he said.

The former Chief Minister said that similar attempts to claim ownership of other land by the Waqf Board has been foiled by them. “The board has claimed ownership of land meant for 220 kV power station in Shiggaon and we have won the case in a court of law. Attempts were made to block the installation of Kittur Rani Chennamma statue for a similar reason and we fought and installed the statue there. Now, the installation of a Sangolli Rayanna statue is being opposed but we will soon install it,” he said.

Clarifying a video clipping of him commenting on Waqf property that has surfaced now, Mr. Bommai said that his statement of recovering Waqf property pertained to those property encroached upon by Congress leaders. However, now, the video is being circulated distorting his statement, he said.

The former Chief Minister said that he will not allow farmland in Shiggaon-Savanur to be confiscated and that he will fight their case in a court of law.

He also appealed to the gathering to vote for the BJP to preserve communal harmony in the segment, safety to school- and college-going girls and to put a stop to police atrocities.

The former Ministers C.T. Ravi, Raju Gowda, C.C. Patil, the former MP Pratap Simha, the former MLAs P. Rajeev, Dattatreya Patil Revur and others took part in the agitation.