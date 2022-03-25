Leadership series launched

March 25, 2022 22:46 IST

The city is often not on the top of the itinerary of ambassadors of countries from across the world, but a series of talks with regional business and strategic priorities in mind aims to change that.

Synergia Foundation, a Bengaluru-based think tank known for its biennial security conclave, has launched a ‘leadership series’, where they invite ambassadors from key countries to the city and provide businesses a platform to network. “Often, companies in the city are at a loss in building tie-ups with those in other countries. Today there is no way of judging the company, the strength of their Intellectual Property, and its economics, especially in the strategic sectors. We aim to bridge this gap through the series,” said Tobby Simon, founder and president, Synergia Foundation.

The foundation aims to concentrate on the strategic priorities of the city, which may be divergent from New Delhi. “For instance, we plan to bring ambassadors of countries that are leading in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, aerospace and biotechnology. These are the arenas where companies in the city are looking for collaborations,” Mr. Simon said.

The series launched last month with an interaction with Naor Gilon, Ambassador of Israel to India. Synergia Foundation plans to bring ambassadors from Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and countries from the UAE and Far East such as Japan or Korea this year.