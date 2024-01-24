January 24, 2024 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - MYSURU

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that attempts by senior BJP leaders to woo former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar back to their party is indicative of a leadership crisis in the BJP.

Speaking to mediapersons in Periyapatna on January 24, Mr. Shivakumar said that the several BJP leaders have met Mr. Shettar to cajole him to return to the party, which, he said, betrays that the party has become weak.

‘’’We made H.D. Kumaraswamy the Chief Minister of Karnataka to keep the BJP out of power. But he has joined the party that was instrumental in bringing down his government. This shows there is lack of leadership and confidence in the existing leadership in both the BJP and the JD(S),” said Mr. Shivakumar.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the BJP is spreading rumours about Jagadish Shettar re-joining the party. ‘’Mr. Shettar has stated that there was no question of him re-joining the BJP. But the BJP is spreading all kinds of rumours, and keeping the issue alive as the opposition party is desperate,” he added.

