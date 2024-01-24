GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Lit fest
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Lit fest
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Leadership crisis in BJP and JD (S) is prompting them to call Jagadish Shettar, says Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the BJP is spreading rumours about Jagadish Shettar re-joining the party

January 24, 2024 03:33 pm | Updated 03:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar.

A file photo of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said that attempts by senior BJP leaders to woo former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar back to their party is indicative of a leadership crisis in the BJP.

Speaking to mediapersons in Periyapatna on January 24, Mr. Shivakumar said that the several BJP leaders have met Mr. Shettar to cajole him to return to the party, which, he said, betrays that the party has become weak.

‘’’We made H.D. Kumaraswamy the Chief Minister of Karnataka to keep the BJP out of power. But he has joined the party that was instrumental in bringing down his government. This shows there is lack of leadership and confidence in the existing leadership in both the BJP and the JD(S),” said Mr. Shivakumar.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the BJP is spreading rumours about Jagadish Shettar re-joining the party. ‘’Mr. Shettar has stated that there was no question of him re-joining the BJP. But the BJP is spreading all kinds of rumours, and keeping the issue alive as the opposition party is desperate,” he added.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / state politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.