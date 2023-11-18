Leaders upset as crisis brewing in BJP over appointments: CM

November 18, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - MYSURU

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said discontent is brewing in the State BJP following the appointments of B.Y. Vijayendra as the Karnataka Party President and R. Ashoka as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, the post of which was lying vacant for the past six months.

“You wait and see what happens in the BJP (in the coming days over the appointments). Why did Basanagouda Patil Yatnal and Ramesh Jarkiholi (senior BJP leaders from North Karnataka) walk out of the party meeting? MLAs including Arvind Bellad and others are displeased over the appointments,” the Chief Minister told reporters here.

While replying to a query on the confidence expressed by former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on winning a maximum number of seats in the next year’s Lok Sabha election, he said there is dissatisfaction within the saffron party with several leaders displeased over the appointments, including the elevation of Mr. Yediyurappa’s son as the party chief.

When asked whether the rift in the BJP will widen further and turn into a major crisis in the party, he replied, “Just wait and see what happens (in the BJP).”

Hitting out at H.D. Kumaraswamy, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the former Chief Minister was making baseless allegations and spreading lies. “Hatred and jealousy were driving him (HDK) to tell lies. He is frustrated (for having not come to power). He was dreaming of forming a coalition government and joining hands with the BJP. His dream has not come true as people voted the Congress to power,” he replied.

He challenged Mr. Kumaraswamy to disclose the “pen drive” details instead of making false allegations. “When he spoke about the pen drive, the session was on. What prevented him from disclosing the contents of the pen drive,” he asked, while accusing him of a “hit and run person” since he hasn’t proved the charges he made against the Congress.

Mr. Siddaramaiajh said Mr. Kumaraswmay lacks morality and cited the alleged “power theft” (for Deepavali lighting in Bengaluru home). “An FIR has been lodged against him. Small or big, he has committed an offence. What defense does he have on this besides paying up the penalty?” he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said he has nothing to comment about Mr. Ashoka’s appointment as the Leader of the Opposition, the post of which was vacant for many months and the Congress had condemned the BJP for keeping the post vacant. “I will reply to his (Mr. Ashoka’s) allegations in the assembly,” he said when his reaction was sought to the party’s statements that it would expose the Congress and its guarantees.

Desperation is driving both the BJP and the JD(S) to issue statements against the Congress, which has been voted to power for five years. They have no choice except to sit in the Opposition, he said.

“If at all the people agreed to the promises made by Mr. Kumaraswamy, why did the number of JD(S) seats fall from 38 to 19,” he asked.

Mr. Siddaramaiah once again hit back at the former Chief Minister and rubbished his accusations on the alleged “cash-for-transfer” video. “I don’t want to reply to his lies.”