Leaders of BJP have no right to seek Siddaramaiah’s resignation: Madhu Bangarappa

Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa has said the efforts of the Opposition parties to dislodge the Congress government in Karnataka will not be successful. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will not resign, he said in an interaction with the media in Shivamogga on Wednesday.

The Congress has come to power by winning 136 seats, while the BJP’s strength has been reduced to 67. “They should realise their position in the elections. Mr. Siddaramaiah has been elected by people of the State. BJP leaders have no right to seek his resignation,” he said.

Reacting to Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra’s allegation that the Education Minister had fixed a rate for postings of DDPI and BEO, Mr. Madhu said such a practice was in effect when B.S. Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister. His sons B.Y. Vijayendra and Mr. Raghavendra had fixed rates, and because of their corruption, the Mr. Yediyurappa had to go to jail. On the allegations of corruption in teachers’ postings, the Minister said that the transfers in his departments were being done through counselling.

Replying to Mr. Raghavendra’s question on his contributions to the district, Mr. Madhu said that the five guarantee schemes were the contributions of the government. “Every year, each gram panchayat gets upto ₹9 crore. People are getting the benefits of the guarantee schemes without the intervention of any middlemen. This is the contribution of the Congress government,” he said.

The Minister attended the programme to inaugurate the district office to oversee the implementation of guarantee schemes. Suraj Hegde M.N., vice-chairperson of the State panel to monitor the implementation of the schemes, was present.