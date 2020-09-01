Leaders mourn Pranab

Several prominent personalities condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Governor Vajubhai Vala in a message said: “He was a seasoned politician and parliamentarian. Nation is indebted to him for his economic and strategic contributions. A towering personality and great statesman.”

“In a political career spanning five decades, he held several key positions such as Defence Minister, Finance Minister, External Affairs Minister, and Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission. He was a visionary and was aptly known as one of the best parliamentarians and statesmen of India. He will be remembered for his contribution to the development of the country,” Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said in his message.

Several Karnataka Ministers have also mourned the death of the former President.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda said: “We had a long association spanning over decades. I had always admired the way he combined his sharp intellect with hard work. May his soul rest in peace.”

Former External Affairs Minister S. M. Krishna said: “He was a great visionary, an efficient administrator, and a guiding force.”

“Deeply saddened by the demise of the former President and senior Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee. His contribution to our country shall always be remembered,” tweeted Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.