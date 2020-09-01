Leaders mourn Pranab

Several prominent personalities condoled the death of former President Pranab Mukherjee.
Governor Vajubhai Vala in a message said: “He was a seasoned politician and parliamentarian. Nation is indebted to him for his economic and strategic contributions. A towering personality and great statesman.”
“In a political career spanning five decades, he held several key positions such as Defence Minister, Finance Minister, External Affairs Minister, and Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission. He was a visionary and was aptly known as one of the best parliamentarians and statesmen of India. He will be remembered for his contribution to the development of the country,” Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said in his message.
Several Karnataka Ministers have also mourned the death of the former President.
Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda said: “We had a long association spanning over decades. I had always admired the way he combined his sharp intellect with hard work. May his soul rest in peace.”
Former External Affairs Minister S. M. Krishna said: “He was a great visionary, an efficient administrator, and a guiding force.”
“Deeply saddened by the demise of the former President and senior Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee. His contribution to our country shall always be remembered,” tweeted Leader of the Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath