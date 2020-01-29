Leaders in Delhi will decide on Cabinet posts, says CM

Senior leaders in New Delhi will decide on the issue of dropping anyone from the State Cabinet, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said in Belagavi on Wednesday.

“I want to induct all the leaders who won the bypolls into the Cabinet. I also want to include senior MLA Umesh Katti in the ministry. But the decision of dropping anyone from the Cabinet to make room for others will be decided by New Delhi. I will heed such advice,” he said.

He clarified that the number of Deputy Chief Ministers would not increase. “The three Deputy Chief Ministers who are serving now will continue but the number of Ministers will increase’’ he said. “I will go to New Delhi on Thursday and meet party president J..P. Nadda and other senior leaders to discuss the issue of Cabinet expansion. All the leaders who won the bypolls, including the three MLAs from Belagavi - Ramesh Jarkiholi, Srimanth Patil and Mahesh Kumthalli - will be made Ministers.’’ He did not respond to a question whether Mr. Ramesh Jarkiholi would be made a Deputy Chief Minister.

Asked about shifting of some offices to Suvarna Soudha, Mr. Yediyurappa said he planned to hold the State Cabinet meeting in Belagavi once every two months or so.

He said he had no information on police interrogating minor children of Shaheen School in Bidar against which local police have booked a case of sedition for enacting a play against CAA/NRC. Asked how criticising the Prime Minister could be construed as sedition, he said he had no information about the case.

He said the State government had released ₹850 crore for flood relief works in Belagavi district alone. He said all smart city development works would be done within the scheduled time frame.