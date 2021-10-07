Leaders heap praise on Krishna, Bommai

MYSURU

Political leaders heaped praise on former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader S.M. Krishna, who inaugurated the Dasara festivities atop Chamundi Hills on Thursday.

In his address, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai recalled his association with Mr. Krishna to the days when his father (S.R. Bommai) was alive. “I have seen him closely.”

He described the Yashaswini health scheme and the mid-day meal schemes are among the landmark schemes of Mr. Krishna’s governance.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha, in his address, credited Mr. Krishna with laying the foundation for the growth of IT and BT sector in the State when he was the Chief Minister. That visionary step helped Bengaluru emerge as an IT capital, he claimed.

Mr. Simha also credited Mr. Krishna with bringing reforms in the excise sector which increased the yearly revenue from ₹3,500 crore to ₹24,000 crore. “He was a visionary CM who focused on wealth creation. Bhoomi is one of the landmark projects besides the Yashaswini scheme for the cooperatives,” he said.

The MP said Mr. Bommai seems to be treading in Mr. Krishna’s footsteps and has impressed the people with his style of functioning and development agenda. “Mr .Bommai is leading from the front which was seen in the last Assembly session and has all abilities to address situations like how Mr Krishna handled during his tenure.”

Mr. Simha said Mr. Bommai will return to power as the CM in 2023 and will attend the Dasara inauguration.

Chamundeshwari MLA G.T. Deve Gowda also complimented Mr. Krishna on his governance. He recalled the innovative schemes launched during Mr. Krishna’s regime, particularly the Yashaswini health scheme.