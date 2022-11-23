Leaders gather at Siddaramaiah’s residence to lobby for election ticket

November 23, 2022 10:03 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

Several aspiring candidates from north Karnataka on Wednesday gathered at the residence of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah in the city seeking confirmation of the ticket for them to contest the next year’s Legislative Assembly elections in the State.

The Hindu Bureau

Several aspiring candidates from north Karnataka on Wednesday gathered at the residence of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah in the city seeking confirmation of the ticket for them to contest the next year’s Legislative Assembly elections in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

As more than five aspirants in each constituency are seeking the ticket, Assembly-level leaders and party workers flocked to the residence of the former Chief Minister’s seeking assurance on providing the ticket to them.

Sources said the lobbying for the ticket would continue in the party till the announcement of the final list of all candidates, which was likely to happen next year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Once again, differences surfaced between Mr. Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar as the latter said that the former Chief Minister would not decide on the ticket but the party high command would.

A total 1,450 candidates have submitted applications to the party office seeking the ticket to contest the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US