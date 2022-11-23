Leaders gather at Siddaramaiah’s residence to lobby for election ticket

November 23, 2022 10:03 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

Several aspiring candidates from north Karnataka on Wednesday gathered at the residence of Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah in the city seeking confirmation of the ticket for them to contest the next year’s Legislative Assembly elections in the State.

As more than five aspirants in each constituency are seeking the ticket, Assembly-level leaders and party workers flocked to the residence of the former Chief Minister’s seeking assurance on providing the ticket to them.

Sources said the lobbying for the ticket would continue in the party till the announcement of the final list of all candidates, which was likely to happen next year.

Once again, differences surfaced between Mr. Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar as the latter said that the former Chief Minister would not decide on the ticket but the party high command would.

A total 1,450 candidates have submitted applications to the party office seeking the ticket to contest the elections.