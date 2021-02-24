Leaders deliberate on declining values in parliamentary system

Politicians, including Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, along with representatives from a cross section of society on Wednesday deliberated on the declining values in the parliamentary system and possible measures to stem the decline.

The programme, ‘An introspection — preventing the decline of parliamentary values’, was organised by the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Karnataka, in the light of several unsavoury incidents in both Houses of the legislature, and also outside the House, in recent times.

Mr. Siddaramaiah said that unless the electoral system was changed, the decline in parliamentary practices and values cannot be arrested. “Earlier people would fund elections of candidates. But now you have to pay for votes. Persons with criminal background, economically strong, and others have entered the electoral fray. Elections have become a trade or an auction place, all of which have changed the direction of elections.”

He said the duration of the legislature sessions should be decided by the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the Chairman of the Legislative Council. “It is not right for the government to decide. There is a rule that legislature sessions should be held for 60 days in a year and everyone has to adhere to it,” he added.

Ordinances

Further, he pointed that legislation were being done in a hurry and without discussion. Ordinances are being promulgated in a day. “Opportunity has to be given for discussion.” The tenth schedule was brought to prevent defection of legislators, but they have found ways to circumvent it.

Earlier, Mr. Yediyurappa said the decline was owing to politicians thinking that the country was there for them. “In the pre- independence time, politicians sacrificed for the country. The parliamentary system will succeed only when politicians think towards taking the government programmes to the needy.”

He said it was the responsibility of both ruling and Opposition parties to see that there were no unfortunate incidents in both Houses of legislature. “We should introspect if we are doing enough.”

Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri and Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti were present.