Leaders cutting across party lines condole death of Dhruvanarayan

March 11, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Several leaders across political parties, including the former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, condoled the demise of R. Dhruvnarayan on Saturday.

Mr. Gowda said he was shocked and saddened by the sudden death of the State’s senior Congress leader. His demise has created a void in the State’s political scenario, he said. Mr. Bommai said Mr. Dhruvanarayan was his close friend and he used to discuss with him issues pertaining to the State development with an open heart. His last rites would be conducted with full State honours on Sunday, he added.

Mr. Gandhi in a statement said he was saddened by the sudden demise of Mr. Dhruvanarayan. “A hard-working and humble grassroots leader, he was a champion of social justice who rose through the ranks of the NSUI and the Youth Congress. His death is a huge loss to the Congress. My condolences to his family,” he said.

The Congress cancelled the Praja Dhwani Yatra in Ramanagara and Davangere districts after the leader’s demise. Party leaders held a condolence meeting at the party office in Bengaluru and remembered Mr. Dhruvanarayan’s service to the party till the last minute of his life.

