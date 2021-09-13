Leaders confident of Congress-JD(S) alliance in Kalaburagi City Corporation

Sharan Prakash Patil, former Minister, on Sunday has exuded his confidence that Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) will form an alliance in the Kalaburagi City Corporation.

“We [Congress leaders] are in talks with JD(S). There is going to be an alliance with JD(S) in the Kalaburagi City Corporation. Congress and JD(S) will hold the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively,” Mr. Patil added.

He said that talks were being held between Congress – Janata Dal (Secular) State leadership as well as the local leaders. However, Congress State leadership will take a final call on the formation of an alliance in the corporation.

Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge held talks with the former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Deve Gowda.

Out of 55 seats, the Congress secured 27 seats, BJP got 23, JD(S) managed to get 4, and one seat was won by an Independent candidate.