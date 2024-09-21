ADVERTISEMENT

Leader of Opposition R. Ashok criticises Congress govt.

Published - September 21, 2024 08:11 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly R. Ashok has alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka was engaged in vindictive politics against the BJP.

He spoke to journalists during his visit to Hassan on Saturday. The Congress came to power in the state promising development. However, unable to take up development work, the government was engaged in filing cases against leaders of opposite parties.

The Congress had taken up the 15-year-old denotification case involving former Chief Ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and H.D. Kumaraswamy. “The people who are criticising Kumaraswamy now were with him a few years ago. Why did not they raise the issue then? It is because, then they had an understanding with him, but now, they have developed hatred,” he remarked.

The police stations under the present regime had become Congress party offices. The officials had been filing a series of complaints against the opposite party leaders. “While a constable files a complaint, and the inspector registers the same. They have filed cases against me, Shobha Karandlaje, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, and many others. Is it wrong to demand an inquiry?” he questioned.

Mr. Ashok was in Hassan to take part in the party’s membership campaign.

