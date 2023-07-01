Leader of Opposition likely to be elected today, Bommai leads the race

July 01, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will likely elect its floor leader in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, who will also function as the Leader of the Opposition, on Sunday, on the eve of the Budget session of the Karnataka Legislature.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was in charge of polls for the party in the State, will likely come as an observer for the legislature party meeting, sources said. However, multiple BJP MLAs confirmed that they were yet to receive any communication from the party about the meeting.

The other contenders

While former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is leading the race, other contenders include Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, C.N. Ashwath Narayan, S. Sunil Kumar, S. Suresh Kumar, and Aaraga Jnanendra, sources in the party said.

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is batting for Mr. Bommai even as he faces significant push back from the opposite camp. Many MLAs also blame him for the party’s debacle in the recently concluded Assembly polls and are seeking a change. However, Mr. Bommai reportedly has an edge over others for his caste identity as a Veerashaiva-Lingayat, Mr. Yediyurappa’s support which is key for the party in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024, his knowledge of the administration, and his acumen as a good parliamentarian, sources added. Mr. Yatnal may not find favour for brusque ways, sources in the party said.

High command should intervene

Meanwhile, the delay in the election of the Leader of the Opposition has come under criticism from both within the BJP and from the ruling Congress. “One of the worst debacles of the party in the Assembly polls has has only aggravated factional fights in the party. It is high time the party high command intervenes, disciplines everyone, and brings about a leadership change,” said a senior party MLA, who did not wish to be quoted.

The Congress has tweeted taking a sarcastic swipe at the BJP for not being able to elect the Leader of the Opposition till now. In a series of tweets, the Congress issued a mock advertisement saying the State needs an Opposition leader. It also said that 50 days after the elections and three guarantee schemes being launched, the State is still waiting for a credible Opposition leader.