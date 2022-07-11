Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge terms Presidential election battle between progressive and regressive ideologies

Veteran Congressman calls for unity of non-BJP parties to save democracy and the Constitution, and hopes for bringing more parties into opposition fold

Terming the Presidential election as a battle between progressive and regressive ideologies, M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, called for opposition unity to save democracy and the Constitution.

“As a responsible opposition, we want the unity of all non-BJP parties to defeat the BJP candidate [Draupadi Murmu] and elect opposition candidate [Yashwant Sinha] in the imminent Presidential election. It is an ideological fight, and we will fight, no matter how many votes our candidate will get. In a democracy, the opposition has a pivotal role to play, and we are sincerely discharging our duty,” Mr. Kharge said during an interaction with journalists at his residence in Kalaburagi on July 11.

Responding to queries on the problems in achieving opposition unity, the veteran Congressman said, “A few parties like BJP [Biju Janata Dal] and YSR Congress, which are inclined towards the BJP, are not supporting the opposition candidate. There are some other parties like JD(S) and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha who have joined them. There are some more parties who are expected to announce their support for the opposition candidate in a few days. We have already had a couple of meetings, and one more meeting is scheduled on July 17 in New Delhi, a day before the election, to consolidate the opposition unity. My request to opposition parties is to unite and fight to save democracy, the Constitution and the peace in society,” Mr. Kharge said.

‘Unfortunate development in Sri Lanka’

Responding to queries about the outburst of people’s anger in Sri Lanka, Mr. Kharge termed it an ‘unfortunate development’. He expressed his party’s support to the people of the island nation who are at the receiving end of an economic crisis.

“It is essentially an internal matter of Sri Lanka. Our stand is that democracy should sustain everywhere. The unrest in our neighbouring countries would definitely disturb peace in our country. We have been helping the island nation whenever it was in trouble. We have been helping it to restore peace, and we have also lost a precious life [former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi] on this issue,” Mr. Kharge said.

To a question on the possibility of the turbulence in Sri Lanka affecting India, Mr. Kharge did not want to compare the economies of the two countries, but warn of deteriorating economic conditions at home because of erroneous policies of the ruling dispensation.

“After assuming power as Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has created so many problems for India, let alone resolving the existing ones. The economy is rapidly collapsing. Unemployment is constantly rising. The value of the rupee is steadily falling. The prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing. The funds to welfare schemes and even MGNREGA are being cut. Now, Agnipath scheme, which goes against the national interest, is introduced. As a responsible opposition, we have questioned the government whenever it took wrong decisions and warned it of the consequent dangers. But Mr. Modi never heeded,” Mr. Kharge said.

Former Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, District Congress Committee president Jagadev Guttedar, Congress leaders Tippannappa Kamakanur, Sharnu Modi, Allamprabhu Patil and others were present.