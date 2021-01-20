Lead Bank asked to submit report on status of Kannada knowledge among bank employees

Taking note of complaints about bank employees not speaking Kannada during their interaction with customers, Chairman of Kannada Development Authority T.S. Nagabharana has directed the Lead Bank of Kalaburagi to submit a report to him within a month on the status of Kannada knowledge among bank employees in the district.

He was reviewing the progress of Kannada implementation in governance at the district administrative complex here on Tuesday.

“This problem started after 2014 when the government modified a rule to allow those who don’t know the local language to apply for bank posts. But, the modified rule made it clear that the non-speakers of local language should learn the local language and use it for their communication with the local customers. But, many bank employees don’t know Kannada and prefer to use English or Hindi. It became a serious problem as most of the people in the rural areas cannot speak these languages. The Lead Bank manager should make a list of bank employees who were appointed after 2014 and assess their level of Kannada knowledge and file a report to the Kannada Development Authority so that we can initiate a process for disciplinary action,” he said.

Mr. Nagabharana also suggested that banks conduct training and coaching programmes for Kannadiga candidates and prepare them for bank examinations so that the presence of Kannadigas could be increased in the banking sector in the State.

“You can use CSR funds for such training programmes,” he said.

Taking serious exceptions to ATMs not having Kannada as one of the operating languages, Mr. Nagabharana directed the Lead Bank to ensure that all banks operating in the district comply with the State government orders regarding the implementation of Kannada in governance.

“It is the responsibility of banks to provide Kannada as one of the operating languages in their ATM kiosks. If they don’t do it, you have to take steps to close such facilities,” he told the Lead Bank representative.

Responding to a question later in the day during his interaction with the media representatives, Mr. Nagabharana condemned the exclusion of Kannada in the banners and the foundation stone that Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid for Rapid Action Force unit at Bhadravati in Shivamogga district on Saturday.

“Kannada was excluded both in the banner of the programme and the foundation stone. It was a blunder. I immediately wrote letters to Union Home Secretary and Chief Secretary of Karnataka seeking an explanation,” Mr. Nagabharana said.

To another query, he admitted that the powers conferred with the Kannada Development Authority were insufficient to enforce the implementation of Kannada in governance.