Laxmana appointed Hassan dist. Cong. president

November 25, 2022 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Hassan

The Congress party has appointed E.H. Laxmana, a former member of Hassan Zilla Panchayat, as president of the Hassan District Congress Committee. The AICC issued a press communiqué appointing him DCC president on Thursday. Interestingly, he had joined the Congress after quitting the BJP a few months ago.

The Congress has chosen Laxman, 63, who belongs to Madivala caste, a backward caste, to head the party in Hassan district, though there were many aspirants for the post from dominant castes in the district.

Speaking to The Hindu, Mr. Laxmana said “The Congress always recognises leaders from backward castes and gives them suitable positions, following the principle of social justice.”

Mr. Laxmana joined politics in 2006 after taking voluntary retirement as an official with the Revenue Department. “I joined the Congress in 2006 and did work for the party as general secretary of the party’s OBC cell. However, later due to differences I quit the party and joined the BJP. About a year-and-half ago I rejoined the Congress”, he said.

Mr. Laxmana had won the Javagal seat in Hassan ZP for the term 2009-2014. Later, he contested for the Belur Assembly seat twice and lost. “I will take all senior leaders of the party into confidence and work towards the party’s victory in the coming elections”, he said.