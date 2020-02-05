Laxman Savadi files papers for LC bypolls

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for byelections to the Legislative Council from the Legislative Assembly constituency. The seat fell vacant following the resignation of Rizwan Arshad, who took oath as MLA on Monday. With the Congress deciding against fielding its candidate citing inadequate numbers in the Assembly, Mr. Savadi is certain to be elected unopposed.

He submitted nomination papers to the Legislative Assembly secretary, who is also the returning officer, at the State Secretariat in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, Ministers Basavaraj Bommai, J.C. Madhuswamy, V. Somanna, Kota Srinivas Poojary, and other BJP leaders.

The term of the member who will be elected will be till June 14, 2022. The last date for filing nomination is Thursday.