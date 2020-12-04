Laxman Savadi calls upon BJP leaders to work hard for GP polls

Underlining the role the hard work and sacrifice of grassroots-level party workers played in bringing the BJP to power at the State and national levels, Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi has called upon party leaders to pay them back by working hard to ensure the victory party workers in the gram panchayat elections.

“It is because of the party workers at the village and booth levels that the BJP is in power at the State and the Centre. It is because of the party workers’ hard work and sacrifice that we have become leaders and Ministers. Now, the time has come for all of us to work for the cadres and put them in power. Gram panchayat elections are the election of party workers and we have to spend the next 15 days in villages, working hard and campaigning for the party-supported candidates and ensuring their victory,” he said.

He was addressing a Gram Swaraj conference organised at S.M. Pundit Ranagamandir in Kalaburagi on Wednesday to mark the launch of the BJP’s gram panchayat poll campaign.

Hailing his party as the one that had been displaying high regard for common party workers both in words and deeds, Mr. Savadi criticised the Congress for “exploiting” its party workers for the development of its leaders. “The Congress nurtured a bad culture of exploiting its party workers for the progress of leaders. The BJP views each cadre as a potential leader. It always prefers ordinary workers while distributing high positions,” he said.