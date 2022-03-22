Laxity of advocates costing Govt., says Minister

Stating that Government is on the verge of losing its properties worth about ₹800 crore to ₹1,000 crore due to appeals not filed by Government advocates on time, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J.C. Madhuswamy on Tuesday said that efforts are being made to bring the advocate appointments in urban local bodies (ULBs), boards and corporation under the Government purview.

“It is painful to note that the appeals in courts were not filed in specified time and government properties to a tune of ₹800 to ₹ 1,000 crore is now threatened to go out of Government’s hand,” the Minister informed Legislative Council during a discussion initiated by BJP Chief Whip Y.A. Narayanswamy, who said inefficiency and corruption has led to loss of public properties in BBMP and BDA.

He said that boards and corporations, including BBMP, had been appointing advocates according to their whims and fancies. “There are no guidelines currently. Now I want to bring them under the purview of the government and an amendment to the Act is in the offing with retrospective measures. We want ULBs to hire advocates on retainer or as advisors or form a panel based on guidelines,” he said.

Stating that currently the success rate of Government winning cases is very low, Mr. Madhuswamy said that salary for a government advocate is fixed between ₹30,000 and ₹40,000 as against an allowance given earlier. “The post is also seen as a career path and helps them grow. It has become an additional qualification to become a judge,” he said.

Detailing the Government efforts to solve the problem, the Minister said that no advocate is being appointed without recommendation of the advocate general (AG), and that the AG is being made responsible in conduct of cases.

Earlier, members cutting across party lines brought to fore the problems faced owing to inefficiency and corruption among government advocates. “Though there are about 8,000 cases from civil court to Supreme Court involving BBMP maters, no qualification has been fixed. There is favouritism in their appointment. Orders are coming in favour of private individuals resulting in BBMP or BDA losing properties worth crores,” Mr. Narayanswamy said.