Lax development work in mining-ravaged districts despite huge funds upsets CM; he asks for DPRs in a week

A sum of ₹24,996.3 crore is with the Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation for taking up various development projects

Published - June 26, 2024 09:34 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of a mining area at Ramgadh, near Sandur in Ballari district.

| Photo Credit:

Despite having a whopping ₹24,996.3 crore in the Karnataka Mining Environment Restoration Corporation (KMERC) under the Comprehensive Environmental Plan for Mining Impact Zone (CEPMIZ) for taking up development works in the four mining-affected districts, senior officials have shown laxity in utilising the funds, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Wednesday and instructed them to complete detailed project reports (DPRs) in a week for executing projects.

Mr. Siddaramaiah reviewed the progress of the CEPMIZ and said the funds had been allocated for taking up various development works in the mining-affected districts of Ballari, Vijayanagara, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru.

The Chief Minister told Development Commissioner Shalini Rajneesh to utilise the funds for transforming these four districts into “model districts” in the State by maintaining work quality and completing the works on time.

Projects approved

Former Supreme Court judge B. Sudarshan Reddy, who heads the oversight authority for the implementation of the CEPMIZ, has approved 358 projects worth ₹7,928.78 crore. Of these, the government has approved 182 projects worth ₹3,468.41 crore. Tenders have been called for 135 projects and work orders issued for 47 works. A total of 23 works have been entrusted to various NGOs/institutions.

Mr. Siddaramaiah directed the officers of the department concerned to complete the DPRs in a week to expedite the work in the mining-affected districts. He said the project monitoring unit should be established in the department concerned for timely and effective implementation of projects.

Noting that special projects had been taken up under the CEPMIZ, the Chief Minister said usual conditions for the tender were not applicable for these projects. He clarified that no mobilisation advance would be given to the contractors as the KMERC would pay the bill within a week.

Money allocated

The amount allocated for various works is ₹5,271.96 crore for railways, ₹4,929.84 crore for drinking water, ₹1,915.78 crore for health, ₹2,655.17 crore for environment, ₹2,559.17 crore for roads, and ₹1,193.98 crore for housing projects. The Chief Minister asked officials to take steps to identify beneficiaries under the housing project.

Of the 14 irrigation projects, work had commenced in seven and tender processes would soon be completed in the other seven projects. Mr. Siddaramaiah instructed the department officials to undertake works related to repairs of school buildings, laboratories, anganwadis, and students’ hostel buildings.

